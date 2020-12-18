BitGreen (BITG) Market Cap Reaches $3.00 Million

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 42% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. BitGreen has a total market cap of $3.00 million and $38,306.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001115 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, STEX, Sistemkoin and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded up 67.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00016162 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002488 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014193 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00011871 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003199 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00032257 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,917,449 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org.

Buying and Selling BitGreen

BitGreen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, STEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

