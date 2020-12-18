BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.57.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $44.47.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.26. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $193,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.