BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) (TSE:BB) Shares Down 12.7%

BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) dropped 12.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$9.05 and last traded at C$9.18. Approximately 5,535,968 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 2,525,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.51.

BB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pi Financial set a C$9.40 target price on BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion and a PE ratio of -7.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.41.

BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$357.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$322.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 8,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.18, for a total value of C$50,848.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,324 shares in the company, valued at C$1,237,680.20. Also, Director John Chen sold 558,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.17, for a total value of C$3,442,037.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,225,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,231,530.38.

About BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

