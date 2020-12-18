BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 72.19%. The business had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $8.26 on Friday. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, insider Randall Cook sold 9,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $41,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Capelli sold 141,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $662,215.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 827,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,961 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

