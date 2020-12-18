BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Issues Earnings Results

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 72.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BB opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $2,605,874.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,783,191 shares in the company, valued at $27,007,501.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Capelli sold 141,499 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $662,215.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 827,273 shares of company stock worth $3,853,961 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.