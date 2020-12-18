BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 72.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BB traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,572,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.59. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21.

Several analysts have weighed in on BB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.32.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Randall Cook sold 6,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $28,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $36,817.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,257.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 827,273 shares of company stock worth $3,853,961. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

