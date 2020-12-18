BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.72 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 72.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

BB stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $7.17. 1,032,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,572,784. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.59. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21.

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $2,605,874.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,783,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,007,501.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $36,817.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,257.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 827,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,961. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BB. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their target price on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.50 price target on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

