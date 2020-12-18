BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 72.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BlackBerry stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James set a $7.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

In related news, EVP Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $36,817.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $2,605,874.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,783,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,007,501.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 827,273 shares of company stock worth $3,853,961 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

