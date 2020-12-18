Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.90.

NYSE BXMT opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $40.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 100.81%.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $62,177.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 69,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 5,528 shares of company stock worth $137,722 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.3% during the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 6,829,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,170 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 27.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,972,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,280,000 after purchasing an additional 848,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,613,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,951,000 after purchasing an additional 437,094 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $9,201,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $8,158,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

