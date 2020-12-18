BLOCKv (VEE) Trading Up 24.9% This Week

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $6.82 million and $36,592.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00058860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00376091 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00025694 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

