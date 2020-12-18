BLOCKv (VEE) Trading Up 24.9% This Week

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $6.82 million and $36,592.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00058860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00376091 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00025694 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io.

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

