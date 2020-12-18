Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given New $22.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.96.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.87 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 306.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 972.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 260.2% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 134.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.