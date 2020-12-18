Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BLMN. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bloomin’ Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $23.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.87 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 14.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 469,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 58,034 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $834,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $25,196,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 122.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 752,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,496,000 after buying an additional 413,824 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

