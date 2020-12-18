BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Barclays

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.03% from the company’s previous close.

BMCH has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on BMC Stock from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush cut BMC Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BMC Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BMC Stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMCH opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BMC Stock has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.83.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BMC Stock will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 54,177 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $2,500,268.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BMC Stock in the third quarter valued at $4,069,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 333.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 40,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 30,906 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the third quarter valued at about $3,922,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the third quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various building products and services for homebuilder and professional contractor customers in the United States. It offers structural components, including floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, such as dimensional lumber, and plywood and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, cabinetry, and other products.

