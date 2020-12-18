BMO Capital Markets Increases Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $290.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.43.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total transaction of $286,121.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,867.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock valued at $156,704,064. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,800,000. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 102,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,238,000 after purchasing an additional 46,503 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.