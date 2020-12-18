BMO Capital Markets Raises Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$11.00

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$10.75 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.88.

Get Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) stock opened at C$8.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.70.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$421.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$362.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,000.

About Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.