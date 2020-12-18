BMO Capital Markets Raises Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Price Target to $8.50

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS SRRTF opened at $8.88 on Monday. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

