Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BOWFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $40.00 to $41.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOWFF opened at $27.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.50. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

