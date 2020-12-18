BoringDAO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.94 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $14.01 million and $1.94 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded up 69.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BoringDAO token can now be bought for $319.69 or 0.01398474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00023572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00134359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.44 or 0.00784961 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00182257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00385367 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00079972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00125674 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,813 tokens. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com.

BoringDAO Token Trading

BoringDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

