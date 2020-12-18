BOScoin (BOS) Market Cap Tops $670,038.10

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $670,038.10 and $949.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.