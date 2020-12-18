BOX Token Market Cap Tops $1.17 Million (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $12,267.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOX Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z and Hotbit. During the last week, BOX Token has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOX Token alerts:

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006136 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00042326 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000733 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX Token uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. BOX Token’s official website is box.la. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.