Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.69.

BYD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 53,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $1,674,027.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,230 shares in the company, valued at $50,341,115.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,226 shares of company stock worth $8,750,731. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 17.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 460,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 69,906 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 32.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4,423.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 167,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 163,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,634. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.21 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.