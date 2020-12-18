Brady (NYSE:BRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sidoti

Investment analysts at Sidoti began coverage on shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Brady alerts:

NYSE:BRC traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $49.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,786. Brady has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $58.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million. Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brady will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $910,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $74,401.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Brady by 469.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 38,471 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 464.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 53,261 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 45.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brady by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Brady by 117.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.