Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Price Target Increased to $10.50 by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) had its price objective raised by Smith Barney Citigroup from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised Brandywine Realty Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $16.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $126.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,689 shares in the company, valued at $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 641,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 861,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 543,802 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 271,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

