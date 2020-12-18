BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Cut to Hold at Santander

Santander downgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRF from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded BRF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BRF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BRF currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.13.

BRFS stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. BRF has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. BRF had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.22%. On average, research analysts predict that BRF will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BRF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,606,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,835 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BRF by 7,696.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 741,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 732,471 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in BRF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,746,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after buying an additional 502,279 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BRF by 31.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,424,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 339,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BRF by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,281,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after buying an additional 138,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

