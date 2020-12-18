Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company of The Bridgehampton National Bank. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BDGE. TheStreet raised Bridge Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

BDGE stock opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.13. Bridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mgs Partners, Llc purchased 21,496 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $460,229.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,308 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,784.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Etzioni Partners, Llc sold 46,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $1,131,641.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,816 shares of company stock valued at $489,096. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDGE. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Bridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

