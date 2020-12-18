Bridget O’rourke Sells 65 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Bridget O’rourke sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.88, for a total transaction of $12,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bridget O’rourke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, Bridget O’rourke sold 65 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.46, for a total transaction of $17,644.90.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Bridget O’rourke sold 65 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.58, for a total value of $13,492.70.

Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $277.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 622.57 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $151.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,390,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,938,000 after purchasing an additional 132,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,266,000 after buying an additional 18,024 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,092,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,982,000 after buying an additional 178,998 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Penumbra by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,223,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $292.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.86.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

