Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Brinker International to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Brinker International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brinker International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered Brinker International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Brinker International from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.37.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $54.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.48, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.62. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $55.89.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.58 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,299,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brinker International by 344.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,764,000 after buying an additional 509,006 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 475,950.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 299,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 299,849 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

