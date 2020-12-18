British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BTI. BidaskClub raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of BTI stock opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $45.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 5.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.