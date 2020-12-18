Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $460.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target boosted by Argus from $400.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $417.86.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO stock opened at $426.10 on Monday. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $430.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $172.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.74, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $387.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 21.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 6,142 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.99, for a total transaction of $2,229,484.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $220,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 407,483 shares of company stock worth $156,549,279. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 188,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,690 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,033 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 40,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 22,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.