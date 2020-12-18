Brokerages Expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.24. Tivity Health posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $254.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.97 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a positive return on equity of 36.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TVTY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 7.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 187,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 11.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 539,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,768 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 30.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 427,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 99,326 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 32.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 45.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.30. 8,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,624. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60. The company has a market cap of $938.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.96, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $26.07.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tivity Health (TVTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.