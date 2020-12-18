Brokerages Set Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Price Target at $95.06

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.06.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 lowered Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 313,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,350,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.11. 369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,391. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.01 and its 200-day moving average is $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.37.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

