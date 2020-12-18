Brokerages Set Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Target Price at $18.75

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

DAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In other news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Dana by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dana in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dana by 122.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dana by 10.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $20.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.72, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

