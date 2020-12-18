Brokerages Set Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) Target Price at GBX 603.67

Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 603.67 ($7.89).

A number of research analysts recently commented on HWDN shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 641 ($8.37) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

HWDN opened at GBX 710 ($9.28) on Tuesday. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 394 ($5.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 736.80 ($9.63). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 644.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 588.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 30.89.

Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

