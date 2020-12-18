Brokerages Set Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) Target Price at €106.73

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €106.73 ($125.56).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KBX shares. Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

KBX stock opened at €106.62 ($125.44) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €104.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €101.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.59. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a 52-week high of €111.32 ($130.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.51.

About Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F)

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

