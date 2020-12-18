Brokerages Set Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) (LON:LGEN) PT at GBX 259.89

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) (LON:LGEN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 259.89 ($3.40).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 217 ($2.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) alerts:

In other news, insider John Kingman bought 41,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £74,293.98 ($97,065.56). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.31) per share, for a total transaction of £2,287.12 ($2,988.14). Insiders have bought a total of 45,107 shares of company stock worth $8,075,524 in the last 90 days.

Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 257.20 ($3.36). The stock had a trading volume of 5,342,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,318,150. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 237.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 218.76. Legal & General Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 117.30 ($1.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 320.50 ($4.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of £15.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62.

About Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.