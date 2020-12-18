Brokerages Set Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Price Target at $127.24

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.06.

DGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Argus raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of DGX opened at $120.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $131.81. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 291,997 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $35,039,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,744 shares in the company, valued at $63,569,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $41,998,684. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,718,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,281,000 after buying an additional 808,106 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $195,849,000 after buying an additional 984,331 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,668,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,086,000 after buying an additional 294,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,075,000 after purchasing an additional 260,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,058,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

