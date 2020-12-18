Brokerages Set Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO) Price Target at GBX 282

Shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 282 ($3.68).

In related news, insider Ken Murphy sold 38,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89), for a total transaction of £85,812.09 ($112,114.04). Also, insider Simon Patterson purchased 70,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £148,592.53 ($194,137.09). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 70,557 shares of company stock valued at $14,886,919.

LON:TSCO traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 227.30 ($2.97). The stock had a trading volume of 11,048,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,770,201. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 222.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 221.32. The company has a market capitalization of £22.26 billion and a PE ratio of 20.38. Tesco PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 260 ($3.40). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.50%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

