Brokerages Set The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) Target Price at $45.00

The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Unilever Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,567,000 after purchasing an additional 262,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in The Unilever Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,841,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,920,000 after purchasing an additional 387,215 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The Unilever Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,836,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,249,000 after purchasing an additional 55,649 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Unilever Group by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,916,000 after purchasing an additional 758,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Unilever Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 962,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,393,000 after purchasing an additional 40,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

UL opened at $59.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.21. The Unilever Group has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.4845 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Unilever Group’s payout ratio is 63.99%.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

