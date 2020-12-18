Brokerages Set Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Price Target at $13.14

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.14.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 98.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,705,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after buying an additional 2,332,514 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $17,680,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Under Armour by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,230,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,552 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $10,375,000. Finally, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Under Armour by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,828,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,007,000 after acquiring an additional 895,059 shares during the period. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UA remained flat at $$15.23 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 36,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,399. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

