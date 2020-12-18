Brokers Set Expectations for Dominion Energy, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dominion Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.83 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.91. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.88 and a 200-day moving average of $80.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3,796.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.31.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,882,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,089,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,771,051,000 after buying an additional 541,649 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 29.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,615,000 after buying an additional 3,491,376 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 97.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,817,000 after buying an additional 3,565,738 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,540,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,319,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,821,000 after buying an additional 357,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.