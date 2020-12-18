Brokers Set Expectations for Telos Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TLS)

Telos Co. (NYSE:TLS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Telos in a report released on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Telos’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Telos alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TLS. DA Davidson began coverage on Telos in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. Telos has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $24.83.

In other Telos news, Director John W. Maluda purchased 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7,497.00 per share, with a total value of $3,306,177.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,930 shares in the company, valued at $479,283,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.