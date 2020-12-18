Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised shares of Brooks Automation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.22.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation stock opened at $74.77 on Monday. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $77.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.97 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.00.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robin Vacha sold 6,490 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $451,833.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,842.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $1,936,967.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,836,978.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974 over the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Brooks Automation by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Brooks Automation by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 19.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.