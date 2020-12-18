Bruce L. Davis Sells 32,917 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stock

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 32,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $1,678,437.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,198,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DMRC stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. Digimarc Co. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.75 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DMRC. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Digimarc from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Digimarc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Digimarc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Digimarc by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Digimarc by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 240,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 45,860 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Digimarc by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 239,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Digimarc by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Digimarc by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.