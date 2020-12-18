Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BZLFY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bunzl from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Bunzl from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Bunzl from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.58. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $34.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6796 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

