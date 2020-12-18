Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BVRDF has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $27.19 on Thursday. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $28.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.