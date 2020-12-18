Bytom Price Tops $0.0647 on Major Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0647 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges. Bytom has a market capitalization of $90.32 million and $10.32 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bytom has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.27 or 0.00466096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000286 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,642,266,075 coins and its circulating supply is 1,394,981,144 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

