Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.47.

A number of brokerages have commented on COG. Siebert Williams Shank raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,002.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 571,769 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 519,921 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,338,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 279,438 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,270 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COG traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.09. 22,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,207,248. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.39.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.