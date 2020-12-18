CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.98 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $377.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.44. CalAmp has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $11.94.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CalAmp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

