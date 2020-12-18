Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Trading 12.7% Higher

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)’s share price was up 12.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $5.87. Approximately 2,597,779 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 295% from the average daily volume of 656,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calithera Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,272.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

